City of Cincinnati to Receive $450,000 from Drug Assets Seized in Federal Prosecution

CINCINNATI – U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman announced a final order of forfeiture has been filed in U.S. v. Christopher Whitfield, Tonia Whitfield and Steven Griffin, ordering the forfeiture of the more than $1 million in cash, among other things, that had been seized during the execution of search warrants in this case.

The Cincinnati Police Department will net approximately $450,000 from equitable sharing.

Also included in forfeiture in this case are: seven firearms, three properties in Cincinnati, five vehicles including two luxury vehicles and a motorcycle, multiple pieces of jewelry, Gucci and Rolex watches, two ballistic vests, a number of “mink” fur coats and vests, 13 designer handbags and Beats headphones and ear buds.

“This is a great illustration of the value of criminal forfeiture,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said. “Instead of enriching drug dealers, these proceeds will now be put to use combatting addiction and the other ravages of drug trafficking.”

“One of the government's most powerful weapons is the ability to seize through asset forfeiture the assets associated with narcotics-related crimes,” said Troy N. Stemen, Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office. “The laundering of illegal drug profits is as important and essential to drug traffickers as the very distribution of their illegal drugs. Without these ill-gotten gains, the traffickers could not finance their organizations.”