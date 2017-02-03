Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17028 Comments: 138925 Since: Aug 2009

Illinois Man Sentenced to 32 Years for Heroin Trafficking in Springfield

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: USAO-WDMO | Department of Justice
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 8:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced today that an Oak Lawn, Ill., man and a Springfield, Mo., man have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a heroin trafficking conspiracy in the Springfield area.

Deauntee Q. Mosby, 24, of Oak Lawn, and Joshua C. Leamon, 26, of Springfield, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Mosby was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison without parole. Leamon was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor