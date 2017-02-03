Illinois Man Sentenced to 32 Years for Heroin Trafficking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced today that an Oak Lawn, Ill., man and a Springfield, Mo., man have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a heroin trafficking conspiracy in the Springfield area.

Deauntee Q. Mosby, 24, of Oak Lawn, and Joshua C. Leamon, 26, of Springfield, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Mosby was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison without parole. Leamon was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.