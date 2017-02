U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced that two owners of a Metairie business were sentenced today for willfully filing fraudulent 2011 individual income tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced both ROMMEL CORDOVA, 36, of Luling, and SAUL RAMIREZ, 44, of Kenner, to serve five years of probation and to pay a $10,000 fine. Each defendant has already paid restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.