FEC Announces 2017-2018 Campaign Cycle Contribution Limits

WASHINGTON – The Federal Election Commission announced updated contribution limits that have been indexed for inflation and are effective for federal elections in 2017-2018.

The Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (BCRA) included provisions that indexed some contribution limits for inflation. The limit on individuals’ contributions to candidates, for example, was set at $2,000 per election in BCRA; it is adjusted at the start of each new election cycle. Adjustments are announced after the Department of Labor determines the inflation rate for the previous election year.

During the current, two-year election cycle, the limit for contributions by individuals to federal candidates for the United States Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives remains $2,700 per election.