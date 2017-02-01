Newsvine

Medical School Students Petition to Relocate Fundraiser From Trump Resort | News | The Harvard Crimson

Hundreds of Harvard Medical School have signed a petition calling on the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to relocate a Feb. 18 fundraiser away from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

By Alexis Ross and William L. Wang

