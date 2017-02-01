U.S. officials say Iran test-fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, the first known test since President Trump took office — which could provide an early assessment of how the new administration will interpret and enforce the terms of the international deal to curb Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities.
Reported Missile Launch Is Early Test For Trump Administration's Approach To Iran : The Two-Way : NPR
