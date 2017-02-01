Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16988 Comments: 138706 Since: Aug 2009

Canadian Oil Pipeline Approval Called Tainted by Money – Courthouse News Service

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: – Courthouse News Service
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 9:25 AM
Discuss:

VANCOUVER, B.C. (CN) — Approval of an oil pipeline through British Columbia was tainted by Kinder Morgan’s $560,000 in political donations to the province’s governing party, a government watchdog and environmental group claim in court.

DARRYL GREER

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor