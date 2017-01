HOUSTON - The former president of Chase Power Development has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson. Kathleen Smith entered her plea today, while co-defendant and former CEO John Upchurch entered his plea earlier this month.

Houston-based Quintana Capital Group created Chase Power in order to head start an energy project in Corpus Christi. In July 2008, Upchurch was hired as CEO and Smith as president of that company.