Tips to ensure a loved one is not being scammed or looted by their hired care provider

Ellen’s 85-year-old father broke his hip, underwent surgery and returned to his Florida home after spending three weeks in rehabilitation. Then his nightmare really began.

A widower, he used a walker and needed assistance bathing, getting dressed and with meals. Ellen turned to a local caregiving agency recommended by the hospital and hired a home health aide to provide 24/7 care.