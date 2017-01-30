Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16965 Comments: 138596 Since: Aug 2009

Arlington state rep placed under state protection after filing bill to ban abortions

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | News | fortworthbusiness.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:56 PM
Discuss:

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, has been placed under the protection of the Texas Department of Public Safety after receiving death threats following his filing of a bill to criminalize abortion in Texas. 

Patrick Svite

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor