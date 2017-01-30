Arlington state rep placed under state protection after filing bill to ban abortions

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, has been placed under the protection of the Texas Department of Public Safety after receiving death threats following his filing of a bill to criminalize abortion in Texas.
Patrick Svite
Patrick Svite
