PITTSBURGH – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of distribution and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced today.

The five-count indictment, returned on January 24 and unsealed today, named Kaitlin Plascjak, 29, of Imperial, Pennsylvania as the sole defendant.

----------

Related article & video