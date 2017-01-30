Keith Olbermann apologizes to refugees for 'Trump and the hate-filled souls' who have abandoned them

Coming on the heels of President Donald Trump’s disastrous executive order to deny entry to refugees from war-torn Syria, Keith Olbermann felt compelled to apologize for U.S. voters unleashing Trump upon the world.
Tom Boggioni
