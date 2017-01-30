Newsvine

Corpus Christi Man Gets 27 Years for Producing Child Pornography

View Original Article: USAO-SDTX | Department of Justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A 29-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of sexual exploitation of a child, announced U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson. Edward Lopez Jr. pleaded guilty Oct. 17, 2016.

 

Today, Senior U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey took into consideration the testimony of a psychologist and the nature of the crime committed against the most vulnerable, an eight-year-old child, and handed Lopez a sentence of 326 months in federal prison. Additional information was also presented today, including a letter the victim had written to Lopez which was read in open court. In handing down the sentence, Judge Rainey stated that the crime Lopez committed was, indeed, a heinous crime. Lopez was further ordered to serve the rest of his life on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous sex offender prohibitions designed to restrict his access to children. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

