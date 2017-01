Jacksonville, Florida – U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard today sentenced Brian Lee Adams (57, Jacksonville) to five years and four months in federal prison for theft of government property and aggravated identity theft. As part of the sentence, the Court also entered a money judgment in the amount of $33,292.36, the proceeds of the offenses. Adams pleaded guilty on October 31, 2016.

-----------

Image and related article