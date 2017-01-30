Newsvine

Canadian PM says mosque shooting a 'terrorist attack on Muslims '[Video] | Reuters

Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:00 AM
Six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during Sunday night prayers, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims".

By Kevin Dougherty | QUEBEC CITY

