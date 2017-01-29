Department Of Homeland Security Response To Recent Litigation on Trump's Executive Order on Immigration - eNews Park Forest

WASHINGTON –(ENEWSPF)–January 29, 2017. The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people. President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety. President Trump’s Executive Order affects a minor portion of international travelers, and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America’s borders and national security.