WASHINGTON - Upon issuance of the court orders yesterday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) immediately began taking steps to comply with the orders. Concurrently, the Department of Homeland Security continues to work with our partners in the Departments of Justice and State to implement President Trump’s executive order on protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.
DHS Statement On Compliance With Court Orders And The President's Executive Orders | Homeland Security
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:15 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment