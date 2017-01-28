Police arrest woman on fraud, identity theft, other charges

Based on her criminal record, Melissa Willis appears to puts a lot of effort into being a criminal. Police say she's guilty of all kinds of fraud, identity theft and auto theft among other charges.
Kasia Gregorczyk
Based on her criminal record, Melissa Willis appears to puts a lot of effort into being a criminal. Police say she's guilty of all kinds of fraud, identity theft and auto theft among other charges.
Kasia Gregorczyk
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment