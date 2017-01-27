The Method to the Madness

It’s been a tough first week for Donald Trump. Between the largest global protests ever and fights over crowd sizes, the new president is nursing his bruised ego with a healthy dose of “alternative facts.” Pundits have seized on this apparent temper tantrum. One writer called Trump “the sorest winner in American history” who “needs a Kleenex for all the whining he’s doing.” Others have criticized the administration for caring about something so petty and small as crowd size. Most political analysts are focused on Trump’s obvious lies — a legitimate concern for all of us.