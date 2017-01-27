Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16920 Comments: 138345 Since: Aug 2009

The Method to the Madness

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: -Medium
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:59 PM
Discuss:

It’s been a tough first week for Donald Trump. Between the largest global protests ever and fights over crowd sizes, the new president is nursing his bruised ego with a healthy dose of “alternative facts.” Pundits have seized on this apparent temper tantrum. One writer called Trump “the sorest winner in American history” who “needs a Kleenex for all the whining he’s doing.” Others have criticized the administration for caring about something so petty and small as crowd size. Most political analysts are focused on Trump’s obvious lies — a legitimate concern for all of us.

By Neera Tanden

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor