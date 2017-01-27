Parker Business Woman Sentenced for Employee Benefit Plan Embezzlement

DENVER – Emily R. Strunk, age 45, of Parker, Colorado was recently sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez to serve 78 months in federal prison for wire fraud, money laundering, and embezzlement from an employee benefit plan, federal law enforcement authorities announced. Following her prison sentence, Strunk was ordered to spend three years on supervised release. Judge Martinez also ordered her to pay $2,590,608.35 in restitution to the victims of her crime. Strunk was indicted on April 7, 2016, and pled guilty on September 29, 2016.