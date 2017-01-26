Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16906 Comments: 138264 Since: Aug 2009

New Residential Sales In December 2016 [PDF - 4 Pages]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: content.govdelivery.com
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:20 AM
Discuss:

Sales of new single-family houses in December 2016 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 536,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 10.4 percent (±12.2%)* below the revised November rate of 598,000 and is 0.4 percent (±11.7%)* below the December 2015 estimate of 538,000.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor