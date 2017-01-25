Owner of Offshore Brokerage Firm Sentenced to Prison for Role in International Money Laundering

A Canadian citizen and permanent resident of Costa Rica was sentenced today to 48 months in prison for his role in an international money laundering conspiracy in connection with international “pump and dump” securities fraud scheme.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente of the Eastern District of Virginia and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division made the announcement.

Michael J. Randles, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia. In October 2016, Randles pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy.