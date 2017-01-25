Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16894 Comments: 138193 Since: Aug 2009

Owner of Offshore Brokerage Firm Sentenced to Prison for Role in International Money Laundering

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | OPA | Department of Justice
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:45 AM
Discuss:

A Canadian citizen and permanent resident of Costa Rica was sentenced today to 48 months in prison for his role in an international money laundering conspiracy in connection with international “pump and dump” securities fraud scheme.  

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente of the Eastern District of Virginia and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division made the announcement. 

Michael J. Randles, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia.  In October 2016, Randles pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor