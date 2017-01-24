Brevard animal-cruelty suspects out of jail after 57 animals...

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman charged with several counts of animal cruelty, after deputies said 57 animals died in a house fire earlier this month, bonded out of jail Tuesday.
By Dawn Brooks - Web - News Editor
