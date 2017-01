Connecticut Republican politician Christopher von Keyserling was having a political disagreement with a female colleague when the unnamed 57-year-old woman said to him that we’re living in a “a new world,” politically speaking. To that, the 71-year-old member of the representative town meeting and an outspoken commentator on town affairs allegedly responded, “I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct,” according to an arrest warrant, says Time.