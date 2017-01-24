Newsvine

Fugitive Arrested In $200 Million Credit Card Fraud Scam

View Original Article: | USAO-NJ | Department of Justice
NEWARK, N.J. – A New York man was arrested for his role in one of the largest credit card fraud schemes ever charged by the Justice Department, U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman announced.

Habib Chaudhry, 49, of Valley Stream, New York, was initially charged by complaint in February 2013 and then by indictment in September 2013. Chaudhry has been a fugitive for nearly four years. He is expected to make his initial appearance later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre in Newark federal court.

 

