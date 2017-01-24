Former Paramedic Charged in 37-Count Indictment With Wire Fraud, Making False Statements and Identity Theft Regarding the Theft of Controlled Substances

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced the unsealing of a 37 count indictment against Jason Laut, 39, of O’Fallon, Illinois. The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in East St. Louis, Illinois on January 18, 2017. Laut who was arrested by the FBI, was arraigned today in East St. Louis, Illinois, on six counts of wire fraud, 29 counts of making false statements and two counts of identity theft.

The indictment returned by the grand jury alleges that Laut, who was a paramedic supervisor for MedStar Ambulance, changed, altered, and falsified documents and records, between January of 2013 and May of 2015 to conceal the theft of Fentanyl and Morphine. Both Fentanyl and Morphine are addictive Schedule II controlled pain killers. The indictment alleged that the theft of these controlled substances was from narcotic boxes that are maintained on ambulances in order to render aid to injured individuals consistent with operating procedures approved by a medical director or hospital orders.