PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Gary R. Tomey II, 47, of Pace, Florida, was sentenced today to 90 months in prison after he was found guilty of conspiracy and mail fraud during a two-week jury trial. He was also ordered to pay a $1,219,129.46 forfeiture money judgment and $6,677 in restitution. The sentence was announced by Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.