Former APS Kindergarten Teacher Sentenced to 78 Months in Prison for Federal Child Pornography Conviction

Prosecution Brought Under Project Safe Childhood

ALBUQUERQUE – Joshua Weitz, 40, of Albuquerque, N.M., was sentenced late yesterday afternoon to 78 months of imprisonment to be followed by 15 years of supervised release for his conviction on child pornography charges. Weitz will be required to register as a sex offender when he completes his prison sentence. Weitz also was ordered to pay $1000 to each of three victims who requested restitution.

Weitz was arrested Nov. 11, 2015, on a criminal complaint charging him with distributing, receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Weitz committed the crimes in Oct. 2015, in Bernalillo County. At the time, Weitz was employed as a kindergarten teacher by the Albuquerque Pubic Schools (APS). APS suspended Weitz’s employment following his arrest in early Nov. 2015, on related state charges and subsequently terminated his employment.