Trump To Cut Health Care For Millions Of Poor And Disabled People With Medicaid Block Grant

Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:51 AM
The Trump administration has confirmed as part of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare they will be cutting for 7.4 million poor, seniors, and disabled Americans by converting Medicaid into a block grant program.

Jason Easley

