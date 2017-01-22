Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16852 Comments: 137986 Since: Aug 2009

Woman Who Gave Trump The Finger Has Given The Internet Strength | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:20 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The interwebs has deemed one woman a beacon of hope on Inauguration Day. 

Kimberly Yam

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor