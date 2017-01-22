The Dictionary Trolls Kellyanne Conway By Tweeting Out The Definition Of Fact

"A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality," Merriam-Webster Dictionary tweeted after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tried to rebrand the Trump administration's false statements as "alternative facts."
Sarah Jones
