The Dictionary Trolls Kellyanne Conway By Tweeting Out The Definition Of Fact

Sun Jan 22, 2017 1:30 PM
"A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality," Merriam-Webster Dictionary tweeted after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tried to rebrand the Trump administration's false statements as "alternative facts."

Sarah Jones

