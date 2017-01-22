Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16852 Comments: 137986 Since: Aug 2009

'They're scrubbing websites now': Joan Walsh says Trump plans to undermine Obamacare with fake data [Video]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:14 AM
Discuss:

An MSNBC panel noted on Sunday that President Donald Trump would soon be using falsehoods — which the administration calls “alternative facts” — to try and undermine President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.

David Edwards

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor