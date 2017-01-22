'They're scrubbing websites now': Joan Walsh says Trump plans to undermine Obamacare with fake data [Video]

An MSNBC panel noted on Sunday that President Donald Trump would soon be using falsehoods — which the administration calls “alternative facts” — to try and undermine President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.
David Edwards
