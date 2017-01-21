Newsvine

Women's March Is The Biggest Protest In US History As An Estimated 2.9 Million March

View Original Article: politicususa.com
Sat Jan 21, 2017
Millions of Americans have taken to the streets from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between as the Women's Marches on Washington is estimated to be the biggest one-day protest in US history.

