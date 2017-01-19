Treasury Secretary Nominee Steve Mnuchin's Bet Against Seniors – Center for American Progress

Regardless of political affiliation, Americans can all agree that when our elderly grandparents or parents turn to someone for financial help, we want that someone to be trustworthy. Unfortunately, there are many companies ready to take advantage of the elderly. Steve Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the treasury, led one company from 2009 to 2015 accused of doing so—OneWest, and its reverse mortgage subsidiary, Financial Freedom. While under Mnuchin’s leadership, Financial Freedom was accused of taking advantage of seniors who were in dire financial straits. The secretary of the treasury is one of the nation’s most important economic positions and plays a major role in ensuring that the U.S. economy is prosperous. It requires a person who is trustworthy and has the best interests of all Americans at heart. Based on the record of Financial Freedom, it is unclear whether Mnuchin meets these qualifications.