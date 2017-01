NEWARK, N.J. – A Bergen County, New Jersey, woman was sentenced today to 25 months in prison for her role in conspiring to deposit more than $1 million in fraudulent checks into different bank accounts, U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman announced.

Chunhua Jin, 46, of Ridgefield, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging her with one count of bank fraud conspiracy. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.