Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16794 Comments: 137655 Since: Aug 2009

Trump will Make America Great Again by parading the military through the streets

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:49 PM
Discuss:

Military parades haven’t been a big part of American history, but they were characteristic of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Aaron Rupar

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor