Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16789 Comments: 137622 Since: Aug 2009

'Nobody wants to buy them': Frustrated scalpers losing big money trying to sell inauguration tickets

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:48 AM
Discuss:

With just four days left until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, scalpers are rushing to sell the remainder of their inauguration tickets and they’re having a hard time doing so, the New York Daily News reports.

Erin Corbett

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor