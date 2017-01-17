Washington D.C., Jan. 17, 2017 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that 10 investment advisory firms have agreed to pay penalties ranging from $35,000 to $100,000 to settle charges that they violated the SEC’s investment adviser pay-to-play rule by receiving compensation from public pension funds within two years after campaign contributions made by the firms’ associates.
10 Firms Violated Pay-to-Play Rule By Accepting Pension Fund Fees Following Campaign Contributions
