Ukrainians Sentenced To 25 Years In Federal Prison For Smuggling $10 Million Of Cocaine On "Ghost Ship"

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew today sentenced Igor Polshyn (42, Yalta, Ukraine) and Oleskii Tsurkan (52, Moscow, Russia) each to 25 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess and possessing with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. A federal jury found them guilty on September 30, 2016.

