That Time Trump Sued Bill Maher After Joke About His Mom Having Sex with Orangutan | Law News

Just days before Donald Trump is sworn in as our 45th President, we’ve been spending this MLK holiday weekend searching for legal-related stories to fill your news feed. For some reason, on Facebook, people have been posting about an old lawsuit that Trump filed against comedian Bill Maher. It’s unclear why the lawsuit is now of renewed interest, but the details are pretty hilarious. So we thought we would do a quick throwback Monday to remind you about what happened. Surely (and hopefully), the President-elect has moved on to more important things, but for those of you not familiar with the details, enjoy!