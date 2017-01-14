U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal he would keep intact sanctions against Russia "at least for a period of time," and also said he wouldn't commit to the "one China" policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.
Trump suggests he may do away with Russia sanctions if Moscow helpful
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:33 AM
