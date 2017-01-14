Newsvine

Trump suggests he may do away with Russia sanctions if Moscow helpful

Reuters
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:33 AM
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal he would keep intact sanctions against Russia "at least for a period of time," and also said he wouldn't commit to the "one China" policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.

