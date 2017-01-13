Newsvine

Disaster For Trump As Senate Intelligence Committee To Investigate Trump/Russia Connection

As Donald Trump prepares to take office, the Senate Intelligence Committee has announced a bipartisan investigation into Russian election hacking and any connections between Russia and any members of campaigns.

Jason Easley

