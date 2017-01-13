SEC.gov | Morgan Stanley Paying $13 Million Penalty for Overbilling Clients and Violating Custody Rule

Washington D.C., Jan. 13, 2017 —

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has agreed to pay a $13 million penalty to settle charges that it overbilled investment advisory clients due to coding and other billing system errors. The firm also violated the custody rule pertaining to annual surprise examinations.

The SEC’s order finds that Morgan Stanley overcharged more than 149,000 advisory clients because it failed to adopt and implement compliance policies and procedures reasonably designed to ensure that clients were billed accurately according to the terms of their advisory agreements. Morgan Stanley also failed to validate billing rates contained in the firm’s billing system against client contracts, fee billing histories, and other documentation.