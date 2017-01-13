Washington D.C., Jan. 13, 2017 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Citadel Securities LLC has agreed to pay $22.6 million to settle charges that its business unit handling retail customer orders from other brokerage firms made misleading statements to them about the way it priced trades.
SEC.gov | Citadel Securities Paying $22 Million for Misleading Clients About Pricing Trades
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:22 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment