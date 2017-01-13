FBI — Extinction Through Profitable Crime: The Rhinoceros

In July 2013 the author published an article in the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin that provided an overview of wildlife crime.[1] Generally and historically a concern for provincial and state game wardens or federal fish and wildlife service special agents, this issue warrants the attention of the entire law enforcement community. Such illegal actions, which involve a growing engagement of highly sophisticated crime networks and syndicates, drive specific animals toward extinction.

In particular, the rhinoceros—in existence since prehistoric times—faces oblivion in parts of the globe. The actions toward this creature dramatically illustrate how wildlife trafficking rapidly has become a significant, profitable, and violent form of organized crime.