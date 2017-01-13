Newsvine

Lincoln County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Meth Trafficking Charges

Defendant is One of 34 Individuals Charged as Part of Investigation into Methamphetamine Trafficking on the Mescalero Apache Reservation

ALBUQUERQUE – Octavio Herrera, 54, of Ruidoso Downs, N.M., pled guilty today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to methamphetamine trafficking charges.

 

Herrera was one of 34 individuals charged in December 2015, with federal and tribal drug offenses as the result of an 18-month multi-agency investigation led by the DEA and BIA into methamphetamine trafficking on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. Eighteen defendants, including five members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe and 13 non-Natives were charged in six federal indictments and a federal criminal complaint. Sixteen other members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe were charged in tribal criminal complaints approved by the Mescalero Apache Tribal Court.

