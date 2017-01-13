A Montana couple pleaded guilty today in federal court in Missoula, Montana to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo, head of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, and U.S. Attorney Michael W. Cotter for the District of Montana.
Montana Couple Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Defraud the United States
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:01 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment