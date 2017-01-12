Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16751 Comments: 137374 Since: Aug 2009

The Republicans' Plan for Medicaid: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing – Center for American Progress

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCenter for American Progress
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:24 AM
Discuss:

President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in the U.S. Congress are poised to dismantle the Medicaid program, which provides millions of Americans with a health care safety net. First, they plan to repeal key parts of the Affordable Care Act, or ACA—including the law’s Medicaid expansion—through the budget reconciliation process without yet offering any replacement plan. Second, congressional plans to drastically restructure the Medicaid program will make coverage less secure for those who remain enrolled in the program.

By Maura Calsyn and Thomas Huelskoetter

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor