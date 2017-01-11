Donald Trump: America's Biggest Mental Health Problem [Op-Ed]

It’s 2017 and we are nearing the eve of President-Elect Donald Drumpf’s inauguration. Very soon he will assume the role of leader of the United States, the Commander-in-Chief of our military, and essentially the most powerful man in the world and it doesn’t seem like enough people are talking about the elephant in the room:
Donald Drumpf is mentally ill.
By Ilissa Jackson
Image: Republican Presidential candidate Donald Drumpf reacts as he speaks at the 2015 FreedomFest in Las Vegas, Nevada July 11, 2015. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Sun – RTX1K10O