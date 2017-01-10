How Exxon Won the 2016 Election

In its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, in 2014, Exxon Mobil delivered a sobering description of its condition. Oil prices were falling below $100 per barrel, costing the company an estimated $350 million in earnings for every $1 drop in the price of a barrel of oil. The company had recently been forced to abandon a multibillion-dollar deal to drill in the Russian Arctic because the Obama administration imposed sanctions on the Russian government. Meanwhile, the progress being made by the international community and the U.S. government to curtail carbon pollution and fight climate change was, from the perspective of Exxon, likely to make the company’s “products more expensive, lengthen project implementation times, and reduce demand for hydrocarbons.” On top of it all, the company told the SEC that it could face “very large and unpredictable punitive damage awards” from ongoing litigation. Exxon is currently under investigation by two state attorneys general who allege that the company knowingly misled the public over the causes and costs of climate change. In the two years following the company’s status report, Exxon’s stock price slid 17 percent, prompting financial journalists to speculate that the company “may be in irreversible decline.”